In pics: Toyota unveils all-new Yaris Cross compact SUV

Updated: 23 Apr 2020, 04:45 PM IST

Toyota Motor has targeted to produce as many as 150,000 units of Yaris Cross in a year.

1/7Toyota has unveiled Yaris Cross SUV that will also come with a hybrid option. The compact SUV for the European market is based on the city hatchback Yaris with a lot of styling cues from Toyota's popular SUV - the RAV-4.

2/7In addition to a reasonable ground clearance, the Yaris Cross also gets 18-inch wheels, plastic guards at the front, sides and rear.

3/7The rear of the vehicle reveals an SUV image that is firmly on the ground with wide fenders, while the horizontally designed taillights and rear window seem to bear traces of the Yaris family.

4/7The Toyota Yaris Cross sits on the GA-B chassis platform and has a length of 4180 mm, a height of 1560 mm and a wheelbase of 2560 mm.

5/7Inside, Yaris Cross has a huge multimedia screen detached from the panel. There is two-zone air conditioning and a three-spoke steering wheel with several satellite commands.

6/7Under the hood, Yaris Cross gets a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that operates in the Atkinson cycle. The SUV will also be offered with hybrid engine, a set based on a 1.5 litre engine with an electric motor with 116 hp of added power.

7/7The new Yaris Cross, which will be manufactured in France, is likely to take on competitors like Renault Captur, Nissan Juke and Ford Puma.