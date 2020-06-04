In pics: Toyota unveils Fortuner facelift 5 Photos . Updated: 04 Jun 2020, 12:52 PM IST HT Auto Desk 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift gets several styling upgrades on the outside, a few equipment revisions in the cabin and a new and more powerful diesel engine. 1/5Toyota has launched 2020 Fortuner facelift in Thailand, giving the SUV an update after almost five years. It has a new and more powerful 2.8-litre diesel engine on offer. 2/5Fortuner facelift also has a sportier Legender variant on offer. The variant gets a split grille and a distinct front bumper design. It comes with gloss black finish at the front instead of getting the chrome treatment and this extends to the rear bumper and boot lid as well. 3/5On the exterior, the 2020 Fortuner gets a new front grille, bumper design and head lights that further accentuate the purposeful yet stylish front appeal of the SUV. Over at the rear, the LED tail lights have been given a sleeker makeover. 4/5The facelift Fortuner gets a larger eight-inch infotainment touchscreen and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Legender variant on offer gets an even bigger nine-inch touchscreen. 5/5In terms of safety, seven airbags are standard while the top variants also get additional features like active cruise control and lane-keep assist.