In pics: Toyota launches second-gen hydrogen-based Mirai electric vehicle 6 Photos . Updated: 09 Dec 2020, 01:15 PM IST HT Auto Desk The redesigned Toyota Mirai will cost about 5 million yen ($48,000) after subsidies, about the same as its predecessor. 1/6Toyota has launched the second generation of its fuel cell electric vehicle Mirai. It gets new design elements as well as host of new features. It also gets an improved driving range of 850 kms, about 30% more than the previous model. 2/6The front face of the new Mirai is now wide and has a lower stance. The skid plates at the bottom of the lower grille also creates a low stance. The headlamp is sharper and longer than before. 3/6The rear view emphasises the low centre of gravity by devising the spoiler shape and around the bumper. 4/6On the inside, the new Mirai gets a large 12.3-inch panel with integrated information functions. There is also a new technology, called minus emission, that cleans the air the more you run. 5/6There is also an air purification system that cleans and discharges the air one breathes inside the cabin. The air cleaner element captures fine particles of PM2.5 level. A chemical filter removes harmful chemical substances and suppresses the generation of PM2.5. 6/6Toyota has also introduced its latest preventive safety features inside the new Mirai. One of the biggest highlights is the two types of power supply functions that can be used in an emergency.