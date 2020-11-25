In pics: Toyota Camry Hybrid gets a facelift for the European market 7 Photos . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 03:52 PM IST HT Auto Desk Despite having the same engine, the facelifted Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with a lot of new features than the previous model, especially in the safety aspect, and looks a lot more fresh. 1/7Months after being launched in the US, the Toyota Camry Hybrid has received a facelift for the European market with a litany of interior and exterior modifications, making it look fresher than the previous models. 2/7The sedan gets a redesigned front bumper as well as the upper and lower grilles. The bars on the lower grille extend to the sides giving the Camry Hybrid a dynamic and wide look. The grilles are also flanked by new LED taillights. 3/7New wheels have been added to the sedan, measuring 17 and 18 inches, along with a Deep Metal Grey paint finish. 4/7The premium leather seats will come with two color options for European customers, black and beige. The upholstery uses a new leather material with a herringbone pattern which allows room for airflow in the seat. 5/7The latest 9-inch infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 6/7Toyota has added a number of new safety features for the Camry Hybrid like Pre-Collision System, Emergency Steering Assist and Intersection Turn Assistance. The sedan also provides Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control which works with Road Sign Assist and Lane Trace Assist. 7/7The Camry Hybrid is equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor with a maximum power of 215 hp.