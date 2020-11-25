Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Toyota Camry Hybrid gets a facelift for the European market

In pics: Toyota Camry Hybrid gets a facelift for the European market

7 Photos . Updated: 25 Nov 2020, 03:52 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Despite having the same engine, the facelifted Toyota Camry Hybrid comes with a lot of new features than the previous model, especially in the safety aspect, and looks a lot more fresh.
Months after being launched in the US, the Toyota Camry Hybrid has received a facelift for the European market with a litany of interior and exterior modifications, making it look fresher than the previous models.
The sedan gets a redesigned front bumper as well as the upper and lower grilles. The bars on the lower grille extend to the sides giving the Camry Hybrid a dynamic and wide look. The grilles are also flanked by new LED taillights.
New wheels have been added to the sedan, measuring 17 and 18 inches, along with a Deep Metal Grey paint finish.
The premium leather seats will come with two color options for European customers, black and beige. The upholstery uses a new leather material with a herringbone pattern which allows room for airflow in the seat.
The latest 9-inch infotainment system is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Toyota has added a number of new safety features for the Camry Hybrid like Pre-Collision System, Emergency Steering Assist and Intersection Turn Assistance. The sedan also provides Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control which works with Road Sign Assist and Lane Trace Assist.
The Camry Hybrid is equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor with a maximum power of 215 hp.
