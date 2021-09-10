Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Toyota brings in 2022 Corolla Cross SUV for US market

In pics: Toyota brings in 2022 Corolla Cross SUV for US market

8 Photos . Updated: 10 Sep 2021, 12:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk
1/8Toyota has introduced the new 2022 Corolla Cross SUV for the US markets. Based on the same TNGA-C platform used for Corolla sedan, the new SUV has been launched with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.
2/8The all-new Corolla Cross will come with a distinctive black grille flanked by LED headlights with black body accents. 
3/8At the rear of the SUV it gets an integrated rear spoiler and LED taillights.
4/8Toyota's 2022 Corolla Cross SUV will sit on a set of 17-inch steel wheels for the base trims and 18-inch alloy wheels on the top-spec variants.
5/8The automaker will provide the car in the interior in two colour themes. The base trim will get a dashboard with a 7-inch multimedia touchscreen, while the top variants will feature an 8-inch touchscreen. It will be compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and will also feature Amazon Alexa connectivity. The interior will come with a nine-speaker JBL sound system.
6/8Interior will also sport a power moonroof, as well as single and dual-zone automatic climate control. The driver’s seat gets 10-way power adjustable feature with lumbar support and ventilation.
7/8Under the hood, the SUV will be powered by a 2.0-litre Dynamic Force engine that can create a power output of 169 hp and 203 Nm of peak torque.
8/8Toyota will offer the 2022 Corolla Cross in three trims – L, LE and XLE – and will come with both front-wheel and all-wheel drive options.
