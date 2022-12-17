In pics: This modified Honda motorcycle is called ‘Bumblebee’
The chassis of the motorcycle is custom made, it is a softail and the rear has been modified to look like a chopper.
The build is done by RH Customs and the base motorcycle is a Honda X4.
The motorcycle is called ‘Bumblebee’ after the character in Transformers movie and action figures.
The headlamp is replaced with a head of Bumblebee character. The head itself was imported from the USA.
The cam covers are sourced from a 1972 Camaro SS and yes, they were also imported to India.
The tail light and the turn indicators were also imported to India.
The motorcycle is finished in rusted yellow and the shop made scuff marks on the paint.
The front wheel measures 21-inch and uses 130 mm rubber whereas the rear measures 18-inches and uses a massive 300 mm tyre.
The alloy wheels are also designed by the shop and are made up of aluminium 6061.
The chassis is also custom made, it is a softail and the rear has been modified to look like a chopper.
First Published Date: 17 Dec 2022, 15:00 PM IST
