In pics: Tesla Model X transports SpaceX astronauts to launch site 6 Photos . Updated: 28 May 2020, 08:35 AM IST HT Auto Desk The first manned mission of SpaceX may have been put off due to bad weather but that did not stop car enthusiasts from witnessing a first of a different kind. 1/6Instead of a traditional Astrovan, a Model X was the preferred mode of transportation for astronauts all set for SpaceX's foray into space. And although the launch on May 27 had to be delayed due to bad weather, officials said it was a good practice session.In this photo, NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley waves from his Tesla as they pass the VAB heading to Pad39A for the launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon on a Falcon 9 booster rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (REUTERS) 2/6NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken arrive to place decals on their crew car, before their NASA SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station. (REUTERS) 3/6It was a nine-mile long ride for the astronauts to Launch Complex 39A. (REUTERS) 4/6Many have said that Elon Musk has managed to showcase the Tesla car and sort of advertise it without spending a penny in this particular 'campaign.' (REUTERS) 5/6The crew car of the NASA astronauts is polished before the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. (REUTERS) 6/6NASA astronaut Douglas Hurley's wife Karen Nyberg and their son say goodbye before the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The launch will now take place on May 30. (REUTERS)