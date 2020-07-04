In pics: Skoda unveils Octavia RS and sportier Octavia Scout 9 Photos . Updated: 04 Jul 2020, 03:18 PM IST HT Auto Desk Power output from Skoda Octavia RS' petrol engine is 245hp and torque is 370Nm and its diesel engine can produce power of 200 hp and a torque of 400 Nm. 1/9Skoda has unveiled new generation of Octavia RS and Scout models. The fourth generation of the Skoda Octavia continues the tradition of sports-tuned RS cars. 2/9The 2020 Skoda Octavia RS now comes with a unique body kit and two powertrains to choose from, including a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission or seven-speed automatic. 3/9The Skoda Octavia Scout makes its debut with a sportier design and two powerhouses to choose from, including a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. 4/9The Octavia RS differs from the standard Octavia by a retuned suspension with a 15 mm reduced ground clearance. Other features include a steering gear with a variable gear ratio, more powerful brakes and wheels with a diameter of 18 or 19 inches. 5/9The new Scout version of Skoda Octavia differs externally in that the front and rear bumpers feature aluminium-look underbody protection and additional plastic trims on the wheel arches, side sills and lower part of the doors to protect the body. 6/9Octavia Scout also gets silver finishes of the front and rear diffusers, the roof bars, the window frames and the mirror caps. There is also exclusive Scout badges on its front wings. 7/9On the inside, the Scout stands out for the independent 10-inch central screen, exclusive chrome trims, ambient LED lighting and the possibility of equipping, for the first time, a head-up display, three-zone climate control and shift by wire technology. 8/9Octavia RS gets a new finish for the dashboard, Alcantara contrast stitching in red or silver, a fully digital instrumentation of 10.25 inches with specific graphics and a 10-inch multimedia system. 9/9The new Skoda Octavia RS features sports seats that bear the RS logo and coloured decorative stitching in red or silver-grey, which can also be found on the leather steering wheel, the armrests and the Alcantara-covered instrument panel.