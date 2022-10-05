HT Auto
In pics: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the latest hit from the brand

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is being offered in two variants, Retro and Metro. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Oct 2022, 14:35 PM
There are several different paint schemes on offer with the Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield is not offering a LED Daytime Running Lamp with the Hunter 350.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 uses the same engine as the Classic Reborn and Meteor 350. 
The Hunter 350 has a raspy tone to it and also occasionally pops.
The Hunter 350 comes with alloy wheels on the Metro variant.
At the rear, there is a fat tyre that gives a big bike feel to the Hunter 350.
First Published Date: 05 Oct 2022, 14:35 PM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Hunter 350
