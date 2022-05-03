In Pics: Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test review
Royal Enfield has engineered the Continental GT-R650 especially for the racing purpose in its new One-make championships.
Losing all the weight didn't exactly make the GT-R650 a completely light machine to ride, but yes it did bring along a huge difference.
Diving into the corners is definitely easier and less demanding while maintaining the same amount of high-speed stability.
Quick revving twin rockets the bike to triple digit speeds in no time, and stickier rubber (although just 130 mm rear) lends it much needed grip around the corners.
The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 is 20-22 kg lighter than the stock bike.
First Published Date: 03 May 2022, 07:41 PM IST
