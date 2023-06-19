In pics: Renault Rafale showcased to the world as the fighter jet-based SUV
Renault Rafale SUV is ready for the dog fight as the brand's most potent weapon yet.
Renault has taken the covers off of its latest flagship product - the Rafale SUV. The name and the vehicle model itself draws inspiration from the heritage of the Rafale fighter planes that have a long history of serving defence forces around the world.
Rafale is being positioned as the new flagship model from the French manufacturer and will be officially launched in select markets in the first quarter of 2024.
The SUV is based on the company's CMF-C/D platform which underpins models like Austral SUV and the seven-seat Espace SUV. This plaform, says Renault, helps open up a whole lot of space in the cabin of the vehicles.
But while space is crucial to its success, the Rafale SUV is also promising to come kitted with the best of technology. The feature list includes a vertically-oriented infotainment screen with AI or Artificial Intelligence technology. There is an all-digital driver display screen as well.
Rafale SUV gets a panormaic roof but this roof is very special. It gets multiple tint control functions which can be adjusted using Google Voice assist.
Renault also says that there is a key focus on sustainability with a lot of recycled materials used for upholstery purposes.
Rafale also seeks to be premium and unique in terms of its exterior design language. The vehicle's grille makes use of diamond-shaped elements on the face that enclose the new brand logo design.
The headlight shape and design is also new. Rafale gets headlights that boast of LED Adaptative Vision technology which adapts to the driving conditions.
Renault Rafale SUV gets the company's E-Tech hybrid system and the front-wheel drive variant gets a 1.2 liter three-cylinder petrol engine with a combined output of 130 hp. There is also an all-wheel drive variant with a combined output of an impressive 300 hp.
The SUV measures 4710 mm in length, is 1,860 mm wide and stands 1,610 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. On launch, it will be offered in five colour options including two previously unreleased ones: a new White Pearl Satin and a new Alpine Blue tone.
First Published Date: 19 Jun 2023, 12:21 PM IST
TAGS: Renault Rafale Rafale Renault
