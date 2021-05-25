Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Prince William takes masterclass in electric racing

5 Photos . Updated: 25 May 2021, 11:01 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Prince William was hosted by Extreme E CEO and Founder Alejandro Agag to show him how to get the best out of the series' electric race vehicle.
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was seen testing a 550bhp all-electric Extreme E car as he took a masterclass in electric racing at the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Scotland.
Extreme E is an FIA-sanctioned international off-road racing series. Prince Williams' test drive is part of a tour ahead of the forthcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November to highlight global climate change issues.
Prince William was seen behind the wheels, skilfully manoeuvring the electric Extreme E car along the track. While he thoroughly enjoyed the drive, he admitted he faltered towards the end.
During the entire course, Catie Munnings - the driver who races for the Andretti United team - showed Prince William how to get the best out of the series’ electric race vehicle.
Prince William also took a look at Extreme E’s hydrogen fuel cell, which has been developed in collaboration with British-based AFC Energy.
