In pics: Prince William takes masterclass in electric racing 5 Photos . Updated: 25 May 2021, 11:01 AM IST HT Auto Desk Prince William was hosted by Extreme E CEO and Founder Alejandro Agag to show him how to get the best out of the series' electric race vehicle. 1/5Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was seen testing a 550bhp all-electric Extreme E car as he took a masterclass in electric racing at the Knockhill Racing Circuit in Scotland. 2/5Extreme E is an FIA-sanctioned international off-road racing series. Prince Williams' test drive is part of a tour ahead of the forthcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November to highlight global climate change issues. 3/5Prince William was seen behind the wheels, skilfully manoeuvring the electric Extreme E car along the track. While he thoroughly enjoyed the drive, he admitted he faltered towards the end. 4/5During the entire course, Catie Munnings - the driver who races for the Andretti United team - showed Prince William how to get the best out of the series’ electric race vehicle. 5/5Prince William also took a look at Extreme E’s hydrogen fuel cell, which has been developed in collaboration with British-based AFC Energy.