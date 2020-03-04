In pics: Porsche's most powerful and fastest 911 Turbo S 6 Photos . Updated: 04 Mar 2020, 01:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk The 911 Turbo sports car has been released in both a coupe and a convertible 1/6Porsche has unveiled the new generation 911 Turbo S, the top model of the 911 series. The sports car is offered in both coupe and convertible versions. 2/6The sports car boasts a new 3.8 L biturbo boxer engine capable of delivering 650 horsepower and acceleration from 0 to 100 kmh in just 2.7 seconds. 3/6The Porsche 911 Turbo S coupe 4/6The high finish silver exterior is complemented by silver details in the interior. 5/6Interior of Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is made entirely in leather and carbon fiber inserts combined with details in light silver colour. 6/6As a tribute to the first 911 Turbo, the new model's 18-way adjustable sports seats are embellished with stitching.