In pics: Porsche's most powerful and fastest 911 Turbo S

6 Photos . Updated: 04 Mar 2020, 01:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The 911 Turbo sports car has been released in both a coupe and a convertible
Porsche has unveiled the new generation 911 Turbo S, the top model of the 911 series. The sports car is offered in both coupe and convertible versions.
1/6Porsche has unveiled the new generation 911 Turbo S, the top model of the 911 series. The sports car is offered in both coupe and convertible versions.
The sports car boasts a new 3.8 L biturbo boxer engine capable of delivering 650 horsepower and acceleration from 0 to 100 kmh in just 2.7 seconds.
2/6The sports car boasts a new 3.8 L biturbo boxer engine capable of delivering 650 horsepower and acceleration from 0 to 100 kmh in just 2.7 seconds.
The Porsche 911 Turbo S coupe
3/6The Porsche 911 Turbo S coupe
The high finish silver exterior is complemented by silver details in the interior.
4/6The high finish silver exterior is complemented by silver details in the interior.
Interior of Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is made entirely in leather and carbon fiber inserts combined with details in light silver colour.
5/6Interior of Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet is made entirely in leather and carbon fiber inserts combined with details in light silver colour.
As a tribute to the first 911 Turbo, the new model's 18-way adjustable sports seats are embellished with stitching.
6/6As a tribute to the first 911 Turbo, the new model's 18-way adjustable sports seats are embellished with stitching.
OTHER GALLERIES

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue