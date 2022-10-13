In pics: Polestar 3 electric SUV with 610 km of driving range breaks cover
Polestar 3 is the second electric vehicle in the line-up of manufacturer after Polestar 2.
Polestar 3 is based on Volvo’s new SPA2 platform,
Polestar 3 does have some elements inspired from Polestar O2 concept.
The touchscreen in the centre of the console measures 14.5-inches and is vertically mounted.
The driver gets a digital instrument cluster and Volvo is using Android Automotive OS.
Polestar claims a WLTP-rated driving range of 610 km.
The design of the Polestar 3 is very aerodynamic while retaining the traits of a SUV.
Polestar is using golden seat belts which we have also seen on Polestar 2.
Polestar 3 uses 21-inch alloy wheels, the manufacturer is also offering 22-inch ones as an option.
Polestar 3 will be offered with a dual-motor configuration which will be rear-wheel biased. It will produce 489 hp of max power and 840 Nm of peak torque. There will also be a Performance Pack on offer.
First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 16:15 PM IST
