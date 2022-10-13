HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Polestar 3 Electric Suv With 610 Km Of Driving Range Breaks Cover

In pics: Polestar 3 electric SUV with 610 km of driving range breaks cover

Polestar 3 is the second electric vehicle in the line-up of manufacturer after Polestar 2.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2022, 16:15 PM
Polestar 3 is based on Volvo’s new SPA2 platform,
1/9
Polestar 3 is based on Volvo’s new SPA2 platform,
Polestar 3 is based on Volvo’s new SPA2 platform,
Polestar 3 is based on Volvo’s new SPA2 platform,
Polestar 3 does have some elements inspired from Polestar O2 concept.
2/9
Polestar 3 does have some elements inspired from Polestar O2 concept.
Polestar 3 does have some elements inspired from Polestar O2 concept.
Polestar 3 does have some elements inspired from Polestar O2 concept.
The touchscreen in the centre of the console measures 14.5-inches and is vertically mounted.
3/9
The touchscreen in the centre of the console measures 14.5-inches and is vertically mounted.
The touchscreen in the centre of the console measures 14.5-inches and is vertically mounted.
The touchscreen in the centre of the console measures 14.5-inches and is vertically mounted.
The driver gets a digital instrument cluster and Volvo is using Android Automotive OS.
4/9
The driver gets a digital instrument cluster and Volvo is using Android Automotive OS.
The driver gets a digital instrument cluster and Volvo is using Android Automotive OS.
The driver gets a digital instrument cluster and Volvo is using Android Automotive OS.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.43 kmpl
₹2.11 - 4.38 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.26 kmpl
₹91.27 Lakhs - 2.19 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Polestar claims a WLTP-rated driving range of 610 km. 
5/9
Polestar claims a WLTP-rated driving range of 610 km. 
Polestar claims a WLTP-rated driving range of 610 km. 
Polestar claims a WLTP-rated driving range of 610 km. 
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The design of the Polestar 3 is very aerodynamic while retaining the traits of a SUV.
6/9
The design of the Polestar 3 is very aerodynamic while retaining the traits of a SUV.
The design of the Polestar 3 is very aerodynamic while retaining the traits of a SUV.
The design of the Polestar 3 is very aerodynamic while retaining the traits of a SUV.
Polestar is using golden seat belts which we have also seen on Polestar 2.
7/9
Polestar is using golden seat belts which we have also seen on Polestar 2.
Polestar is using golden seat belts which we have also seen on Polestar 2.
Polestar is using golden seat belts which we have also seen on Polestar 2.
Polestar 3 uses 21-inch alloy wheels, the manufacturer is also offering 22-inch ones as an option.
8/9
Polestar 3 uses 21-inch alloy wheels, the manufacturer is also offering 22-inch ones as an option.
Polestar 3 uses 21-inch alloy wheels, the manufacturer is also offering 22-inch ones as an option.
Polestar 3 uses 21-inch alloy wheels, the manufacturer is also offering 22-inch ones as an option.
Polestar 3 will be offered with a dual-motor configuration which will be rear-wheel biased. It will produce 489 hp of max power and 840 Nm of peak torque. There will also be a Performance Pack on offer.
9/9
Polestar 3 will be offered with a dual-motor configuration which will be rear-wheel biased. It will produce 489 hp of max power and 840 Nm of peak torque. There will also be a Performance Pack on offer.
Polestar 3 will be offered with a dual-motor configuration which will be rear-wheel biased. It will produce 489 hp of max power and 840 Nm of peak torque. There will also be a Performance Pack on offer.
Polestar 3 will be offered with a dual-motor configuration which will be rear-wheel biased. It will produce 489 hp of max power and 840 Nm of peak torque. There will also be a Performance Pack on offer.
First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 16:15 PM IST
TAGS: Polestar 3 electric vehicles
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
File photo of auto rickshaws seen parked 
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

This hydrogen-powered concept car draws inspiration from motorsports
This hydrogen-powered concept car draws inspiration from motorsports
How to adjust your driving posture correctly: A step-by-step guide
How to adjust your driving posture correctly: A step-by-step guide
10 SUVs Indians loved to buy this festive season
10 SUVs Indians loved to buy this festive season
In pics: Polestar 3 electric SUV with 610 km of driving range breaks cover
In pics: Polestar 3 electric SUV with 610 km of driving range breaks cover
Simple One electric scooter deliveries delayed to next quarter. Here's why
Simple One electric scooter deliveries delayed to next quarter. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city