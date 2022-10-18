In pics: Nissan X-Trail gets ready to make a comeback in India
Nissan launched X-Trail in India back in 2005 but then discontinued it after nine years.
Nissan Motor has confirmed that it will bring back its mid-size SUV X-Trail in India. The Nissan X-Trail will be a fourth generation SUV which has already been launched for global markets. Nissan is yet to give a launch date for the X-Trail SUV.
The Nissan X-Trail SUV will be based on Alliance CMF-C platform. It will also feature Nissan's ePOWER drive system.
Nissan has planned to offer the X-Trail in a mild variant as well. This variant is expected to generate a power output of 160 bhp and 300 Nm torque.
Nissan first launched the X-Trail SUV back in 2001 and since then has sold seven million units of this model around the world.
Nissan launched X-Trail SUV in India in 2005 but discontinued it nine years later.
The cabin of the Nissan X-Trail gets new segment standards for ambience, design and efficient usability. It also comes with a new high-definition, fully electronic 12.3-inch TFT multi-information screen that offers navigation, entertainment, traffic or vehicle information. These can be controlled through a new tactile dial switch on the steering wheel.
The Nissan's mid-size SUV also provides ample space for baggage.
First Published Date: 18 Oct 2022, 17:21 PM IST
