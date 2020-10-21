In pics: India-bound Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV unveiled 12 Photos . Updated: 21 Oct 2020, 01:30 PM IST HT Auto Desk Nissan Magnite seeks to carve a niche for itself in the Indian sub-compact SUV segment with its looks, features, engine options and drive comfort.Magnite comes with a Drive Eco function which rates the driving by assigning scores while also suggesting ways to improve drive efficiency. 1/12Nissan has finally globally unveiled the production version of Magnite after months of teaser images and specs being released. The company is betting big on the car and is hoping to storm the extremely competitive sub-compact SUV segment in India. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 2/12Magnite's face is flanked by extremely sleek LED bi-projector head lights, LED streak turn indicators, LED L-shaped DRLs and LED fog lamps. It gets a blackened front grille while the bonnet is sculpted with character lines. A Silver skid plate completes the sporty front visual profile. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 3/12From the side, Magnite's design benefits from square wheel arches and a ground clearance of 204 mm. The vehicle gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 4/12The rear profile of Magnite benefits from sleek LED tail lights and the 'Magnite' badge just under the rear wiper. The silver skid plate makes a comeback here and there is a brake light mounted on the rear spoiler as well. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 5/12There is 336 litres of cargo space - the rear seats can be folded in 60:40 split - which is sufficient for a vehicle in this segment. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 6/12Step inside the Magnite and there's an eight-inch infotainment screen that offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This also puts out rear parking feed as well as a side camera feed which may be helpful during parallel parking. There are six speakers inside the car. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 7/12Nissan is promising an optional Tech pack for Magnite at the launch which would replace speakers with premium option. The pack would also include wireless phone charging system, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient mood lighting, among others. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 8/12Magnite's seats, according to Nissan, have been given added cushioning and bolstering with the company claiming best-in-class rear knee room and shoulder distance between front passengers. The rear seats also get a center armrest with two cupholders and a slot to place a mobile phone. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 9/12Nissan Magnite comes with a Turbo HTA0 engine option while buyers may also be able to choose from the company's much-acclaimed X-Tronic CVT transmission option. The SUV also claims to have the best-in-class turning radius of 5.0m. (HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta) 10/12Safety features in the sub-compact SUV include dual airbags, Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) for safer manoeuvring in tight spaces, Hill Start Assist (HAS), Traction Control, Anti-Roll bar and ABS with EBD. (HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta) 11/12At launch, Magnite will be offered in multiple colour options but Nissan is primarily highlighting the four-coat flare garnet red colour which assumes slightly different shades when reflecting different lights at varying levels. (HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta) 12/12Magnite is expected to be launched in India in late November. The car will challenge the established segment players like Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as well as relatively new challengers like Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser. (HT Auto/Sabysachi Dasgupta)