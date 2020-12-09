Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Nissan unveils 2021 Kicks SUV with refreshed design, new features

In pics: Nissan unveils 2021 Kicks SUV with refreshed design, new features

6 Photos . Updated: 09 Dec 2020, 11:15 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • For improved drive dynamics on the 2021 Kicks SUV, Nissan has added a new rear disc brake system, Intelligent Cruise Control and an electronic parking brake with auto hold.
1/6Nissan has taken the covers off the new 2021 Kicks SUV. The facelift vehicle now gets refreshed design elements along with a host of new features.
2/6The facelift SUV features a new Double V-motion front grille, bumper, LED headlights and LED fog lights, along with a new rear bumper, LED taillights, and new wheel designs.
3/6The interior gets a stylish, customisable 8-inch touchscreen display and an additional Type-C USB port. The Kicks SUV now also offers standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
4/62021 Nissan Kicks features new seat materials and premium finish. It also gets a new centre console with armrest. Nissan has also added Bose Personal Plus audio system.
5/6The new Nissan Kicks comes equipped with a 1.6-litre DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine that can produce 122-horsepower. Nissan claims that the engine, combined with the Xtronic transmission, offers best-in-class fuel economy.
6/6Nissan offers three new and vibrant exterior colours and three new two-tone paint schemes on the 2021 Kicks SUV.
