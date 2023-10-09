In pics: Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift introduced with AMT gearbox
Nissan India says that demand for AMT transmission prompted it to introduce Magnite EZ-Shift.
Nissan has introduced a new version of the Magnite, which now comes with Automatic Manual Transmission or AMT and is being called Magnite EZ-Shift. While the CVT remains exclusive to the versions with turbo-petrol engine, the AMT will now be available as an option with all of the naturally-aspirated petrol engine variants.
The EZ-Shift variants will come with an badging at the rear and a new combo shade of Blue and Black roof. Apart from these, there are no other changes on the model, and thus, the interior will offer the same features, as per the variant chosen.
Another major highlight of the Nissan Magnite ES-Shift is the slight bump up in the mileage figure. The company claims around 19.80 kilometres to a litre with the new gearbox.
Nissan Magnite is priced from ₹six lakh for the base variant while the maximum price for the top-end variant goes to ₹11 lakh (ex-showroom). The EZ-Shift models fit somewhere between this price range, thus offering a good proposition for a budget buyer.
Launched back in late 2020, Nissan Magnite received a four-star rating at the ASEAN NCAP crash test. The Made-in-India model was tested in its most basic safety specification and came out with flying colours, becoming one of the safest cars in the Indian market.
The interior gets an ergonomic cockpit layout, over 50 smart connectivity features, 17.78-cm TFT display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, 360-degree surround view monitor as well as various safety features such as Hill Start Assist, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Dynamic Control and Traction Control System, among others.
First Published Date: 09 Oct 2023, 13:16 PM IST
