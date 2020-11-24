In pics: Nissan launches Note, its eagerly-awaited compact car 6 Photos . Updated: 24 Nov 2020, 10:10 AM IST HT Auto Desk The redesigned Nissan Note features a unique e-Power hybrid technology which uses a gasoline engine to power the battery that runs the car, keeping emissions low. 1/6Nissan has launched a revamped version of its best-selling Note compact car in Japan in a bid to win over the market from Toyota and Honda. This is the first full model change of the vehicle in eight years. 2/6Nissan's V-motion grille features in between the slim-line headlights as character lines extend from the front to the side profile. 3/6Character lines transition from the sides through the slim, horizontally continuous rear combination lamps. 4/6The Note is quite spacious and comfortable considering that it is a hatchback, with zero gravity seats and large armrests which make a long drive comfortable. Ample legroom and headspace, reclining seats, and a surprisingly spacious trunk characterize the interior. 5/6Integrated digital display interfaces for navigation and vehicle information among other things is an example of Nissan keeping in touch with the digital era. Wireless charging facilities are also provided and the digital display makes it easy to access information. 6/6The all new "e-Power" hybrid technology is featured in the Note. It has a gasoline engine to charge the battery that powers the vehicle. New autonomous drive functions will help drivers slow down on curves using data from the car's navigation system.