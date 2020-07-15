In pics: Nissan Ariya electric SUV packs comfort and connectivity

7 Photos . Updated: 15 Jul 2020, 12:14 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Nissan Ariya lineup comes with a standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, a suite of six advanced active safety and driver-assist technologies.
1/7Nissan has officially introduced the all-new Ariya, an electric crossover SUV that can travel up to approximately 300 miles between recharges.
2/7As the company's first all-electric crossover SUV, the Ariya embodies the company's vision to enrich people's lives. Its debut marks a key milestone in the Nissan NEXT transformation initiative.
3/7The Ariya's striking looks represent Nissan's new design language - Timeless Japanese Futurism. It is characterised by a distinctive Japanese approach, conveyed in a simple yet powerfully modern way.
4/7Ariya is wrapped in a sophisticated yet simple exterior design with a spacious, lounge-like interior. It promises powerful acceleration and smooth, quiet operation with advanced driver assistance and connectivity technology.
5/7Ariya's lounge-like interior, featuring thin profile Zero Gravity seats, provides a welcoming and comfortable environment for driver and passengers alike.
6/7The electric SUV also includes Amazon's Alexa, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard features. Drivers will feel more confident and less stressed thanks to the next-generation ProPILOT Assist 2.0 advanced driver assistance system.
7/7The all-new Nissan Ariya is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in mid-2021, followed by the US and Canada later in the year. US pricing will start at around $40,000.
