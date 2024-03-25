In pics: New Nissan Kicks SUV looks bold and butch. Will it come to India?

2/9

The SUV looks butch in its latest avatar. The front profile of the SUV has ditched the automaker's V-Motion grille and donned a new radiator grille, which comes with some styling elements that is remnant of the previous grille, but looks bigger and bolder with black and thick horizontal slats. The LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights come blended into the front grille. The front bumper too looks bold and muscular with its revised appearance.