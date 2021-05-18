In pics: Mayhem in Mumbai as Cyclone Tauktae leaves vehicles battered 9 Photos . Updated: 18 May 2021, 11:16 AM IST HT Auto Desk Cyclone Tauktae has extracted a massive toll on public and private property in several cities in states along the country's western coast. 1/9Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc in Mumbai on Monday. A BEST bus was damaged after a tree fell on it at BEST bus depot in Andheri East. 2/9As the speed of the gales went up to 85 kmph many trees were uprooted in the city. Here, a tree fall on a parked Honda Car in Navi Mumbai on Monday. 3/9Many areas in the city faced water-logging due to heavy rains brought by the cyclone. A scene from a water-logged road in Andheri. 4/9A damaged taxi is seen here after a tree fell on it. 5/9Here some two-wheelers which are damaged beyond repair can be seen under a fallen tree in Navi Mumbai. 6/9A Maruti car in a completely sorry state after a tree fell on it in Mumbai. 7/9Stranded buses can be seen in a heavily water-logged area in Mumbai on Monday. The city received heavy to very heavy rainfall due to cyclone Tauktae. 8/9Vehicles wade through water-logged Dadar TT circle. 9/9An uprooted tree can be seen on a parked two-wheeler in Navi Mumbai.