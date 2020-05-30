In pics: Mahindra ALSV is one of the meanest armoured vehicle. Here's proof 8 Photos . Updated: 30 May 2020, 12:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk The Mahindra ALSV features a self-cleaning-type exhaust scavenging and air filtration system for extreme dusty climate, which makes it ideal for deserts. 1/8Mahindra Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV) is a light armoured specialist vehicle built for use by military and defence forces. It has been built by Mahindra emirates vehicle armouring (MEVA), a part of the Mahindra and Mahindra. MEVA is experienced in building high quality armoured vehicles and tactical armoured vehicles. 2/8The Mahindra ALSV was recently praised by Mahindra Group’s chairman Anand Mahindra as one of the meanest to guard Indian borders. The armoured vehicle has already gone through Government Defence Force’s trial and test program for nearly 18 months. 3/8The Mahindra ALSV is meant for patrolling in high intensity areas, can launch a raid in open or desert terrain, can be used in special forces operations or as part of quick reaction teams besides reconnaissance jobs. 4/8The Mahindra ALSV can withstand 7.62 x 51mm bullets and HE36 hand grenade blasts. 5/8The armoured vehicle has 30-degree gradability with parking brake holding capacity in full GVW, and 50 Kms run-flat system on all wheels as per FINABEL standard. 6/8It is powered by a Steyr 3.2-litre, 6-cylinder turbodiesel engine that develops 215HP and a peak torque of 500Nm. The engine is coupled to a 4-speed automatic transmission and has a top speed of 120 kmph and acceleration from 0 to 60 kmph in about 12 seconds. 7/8The ALSV provides protected mobility for the front, side and rear as per STANAG Level I Ballistics and Blast for four crew members with battle load having ample storage space for arms and ammunition inside the crew compartment and additional 400 kgs cargo load-carrying capacity. It can also be upgradable up to STANAG – II Ballistics. 8/8The Mahindra ALSV’s variants include the 6 to 8-seater – Armoured Protection Vehicle for Security; Light Armoured Ambulance; Command and Control Vehicle, Light Mortar 81/82mm Vehicle, Ammunition Carrier for Light Weapons.