In pics: Lucid Air Sapphire, a direct rival to Tesla Model S Plaid

Lucid says that Air Sapphire is the most powerful sedan in the world. 
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2022, 17:41 PM
Lucid has made changes to the traction control, stability program and ABS so that Air Sapphire feels sporty. The front and rear suspension setup has also been stiffened up. 
Lucid is offering carbon ceramic brakes to enhance the stopping power. 
Lucid has improved the rear motors by increasing their coolant flow and with a new heat exchanger.
The interior of the Lucid Air Sapphire looks premium and very similar to the interior of the Lucid Air. 
The Air Sapphire can hit a ton in under 2 seconds. It produces over 1,200 hp of max power. 
First Published Date: 23 Aug 2022, 17:41 PM IST
