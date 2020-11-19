In pics: Lamborghini Huracan STO is built for tracks, meant for roads 7 Photos . Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 10:56 AM IST HT Auto Desk An engine capable of reaching 100kmph in three seconds and 200kmph in nine, and a carbon fibre dominated sleek, lightweight, aerodynamically enhanced race monster, the Lamborghini Huracan STO is one of the the Italian auto-maker's most impressive creations. 1/7Lamborghini revealed its latest, much-anticipated beast, the Huracan STO recently. The car has a track automobile look (and specs) but is road legal. 2/7The front bonnet, front bumper and fender are comprised of a single element called 'cofango' created by the Lamborghini engineers which basically combines the front bonnet and the fender. The new air ducts on the front bonnet will allow airflow through the central radiator for more effective engine cooling and generate downforce. 3/7A sleak, aerodynamic, race car like sporty design characterizes the beast and it stands on 20-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tires. 4/7The rear fender derived from the Super Trofeo EVO decreases the front area and the drag as well as a result, also while increasing aerodynamic efficiency. The integrated 'shark-fin' on the rear bonnet improves the car's dynamic abilities. 5/775% of the Huracan STO is made of carbon fibres (including the interiors), significantly reducing the weight of the automobile when compared to the Performante it replaces. The overall dry weight of the car is 1,339 kilos. 6/7Carbon fibre materials feature inside as well with the seats, floor mats (instead of carpets) and door panel made of it. The car will have a New Human Machine Interface (HMI) graphics feature on the touch screen inside and it is this that is the brain that controls almost every aspect including drive mode indicator, the LDVI system, tire pressures and brake temperatures. 7/7Thanks to the V10 aspirated engine with 630 hp and 565 Nm Torque, the Huracan STO can reach 100kmph in three seconds and 200kmph in nine. Brake duties are handled by a Brembo CCM-R carbon-ceramic which has been extracted from F1 race cars for added levels of stopping capabilities.