In pics: KTM RC 200 rivaling Benelli 252R breaks cover

5 Photos . Updated: 10 Sep 2021, 08:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Benelli 252R will be a direct rival to the likes of the KTM RC 200 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF250.
252R sport bike from Benelli has gone on sale in the Chinese market at 25,800 Yuan, which converts to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.94 lakh.
The new 252R sport bike from the Chinese-owned premium motorcycle maker features its exterior design inspired by the new 302R.
At the heart of the new bike sits a 249cc DOHC parallel-twin engine that has been rated to churn out 26hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque.
Benelli 252R sports an oval headlight at the front fairing with scoops, vents, and cut-outs that gives it a very aggressive look.
