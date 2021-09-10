In pics: KTM RC 200 rivaling Benelli 252R breaks cover 5 Photos . Updated: 10 Sep 2021, 08:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Benelli 252R will be a direct rival to the likes of the KTM RC 200 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF250. 2/5252R sport bike from Benelli has gone on sale in the Chinese market at 25,800 Yuan, which converts to ₹2.94 lakh. 3/5The new 252R sport bike from the Chinese-owned premium motorcycle maker features its exterior design inspired by the new 302R. 4/5At the heart of the new bike sits a 249cc DOHC parallel-twin engine that has been rated to churn out 26hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. 5/5Benelli 252R sports an oval headlight at the front fairing with scoops, vents, and cut-outs that gives it a very aggressive look.