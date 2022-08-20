In pics: Koenigsegg CC850, gets an automatic gearbox with gated manual shifter
Koenigsegg CC850 is limited to just 50 units. It was made to celebrate the 50th birthday of Christian von Koenigsegg, the founder of the company and the 20th anniversary of the first Koenigsegg.
The design of the CC850 looks an evolved version of CC8S which was the first production car for Koenigsegg.
Koenigsegg CC850 comes with a unique 9-speed gearbox that can also act as a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Koenigsegg CC850 uses the same engine as the Jesko. So, it is a 5.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 1,185 hp and 1,385 Nm. On E85 gasoline, the power is bumper up to 1,385 hp.
The interior of the Koenigsegg CC850 is mostly made up of carbon fibre. It gets an analogue instrument cluster.
Koenigsegg CC850 has a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1.
First Published Date: 20 Aug 2022, 15:28 PM IST
