In pics: Kabira KM4000 electric motorcycle can turn heads on road with its looks
The KM4000 is the flagship electric motorcycle from Kabira Mobility. It is priced at ₹1,65,525 ex-showroom, Goa.
Kabira Mobility is an electric two-wheeler manufacturer. They currently have the KM3000 and KM4000 in their lineup with the KM400 being their flagship electric motorcycle.
The KM4000 is a naked street electric motorcycle. The manufacturer claims a riding range of 150 km on a single charge.
The top speed of KM4000 is 120 kmph but its does take some time to reach there.
Kabira Mobility claims that the KM4000 can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in just 3.2 seconds.
The design of the KM4000 is inspired by ICE motorcycles. The fuel cap on the tank is non-functional, it is there for cosmetic purpose only.
The instrument cluster is a digital unit that changes theme if the headlamp is turned on.
The overall design of the KM4000 will remind you of some other naked street motorcycle that has been beefed-up.
The headlamp will remind you of the Yamaha FZ. It does come with a halogen daytime running lamp while the main unit is LED.
The electric hub motor is capable of producing power of 4 kW and the brand offers a warranty of 3 years.
The seat of the motorcycle is very firm and the ends of the foot pegs are very sharp.
First Published Date: 18 Apr 2023, 14:32 PM IST
