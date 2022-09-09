HT Auto
In pics: Jeep Wagoneer S Concept breaks cover

The production-spec Jeep Wagoneer S will be displayed to public and production will start in 2024 in North America. Jeep has also unveiled Avenger electric SUV and Recon Concept
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Sep 2022, 13:06 PM
Jeep will be adding another version of the Wagoneer to the line-up. It has been codenamed Wagoneer S. 
Jeep is targetting a driving range of 640 km on a single charge. 
The Wagoneer S will belong to premium SUV segment. 
Jeep Wagoneer S will have around 600 hp of max power and 0-100 kmph time of 3.5 seconds. 
First Published Date: 09 Sep 2022, 13:06 PM IST
