In pics: Jeep Wagoneer S Concept breaks cover
The production-spec Jeep Wagoneer S will be displayed to public and production will start in 2024 in North America. Jeep has also unveiled Avenger electric SUV and Recon Concept
Jeep will be adding another version of the Wagoneer to the line-up. It has been codenamed Wagoneer S.
Jeep is targetting a driving range of 640 km on a single charge.
The Wagoneer S will belong to premium SUV segment.
Jeep Wagoneer S will have around 600 hp of max power and 0-100 kmph time of 3.5 seconds.
First Published Date: 09 Sep 2022, 13:06 PM IST
