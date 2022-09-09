In pics: Jeep Avenger electric compact SUV breaks cover
Jeep will reveal more details about Avenger during the 2022 Paris Motor Show. It will arrive in showrooms in January 2023.
Jeep Avenger will have a claimed driving range of up to 400 km.
Jeep will offer multiple configurations of the electric motors. So it will either be a two-wheel drive electric SUV or a four-wheel drive one.
Jeep says that the Avenger will have good ground clearance as well as breakover and approach angles.
One electric motor would be able to produce around 95 hp. So, the total power output could be around 400 hp in four motor configuration.
The concept version of the electric SUV was showed back in March.
First Published Date: 09 Sep 2022, 09:17 AM IST
