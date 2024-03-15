In pics: Hyundai Creta N Line targets mass acceptance among niche audience
- Creta is now the third model in the Hyundai Motor India portfolio to also come in the N Line version.
Following close on the launch lines of the latest Hyundai Creta, the Hyundai Creta N Line has officially entered the Indian SUV market. It is the third N Line model from the Koreans here, after i20 N Line and Venue N Line.
N Line models from Hyundai offer cosmetic updates on the outside and in the cabin while there are some minor tweaks to suspension and steering. These, however, should not be confused with Hyundai N models which have significant performance upgrades. At present, there is no Hyundai N model in India.
The differences between Creta N Line (left) and Creta are mostly subtle. Notice the slightly changed bumper and front lip between the two versions of Creta here. There is also a Red lining that goes all around the N Line version.
There is no change in terms of overall proportions but the Creta N Line does stand on a larger set of 18-inch alloy wheels.
There are several N Line badges all around the exterior profile of the Creta N Line - front bumper, on the wheel arch, on the alloy hub and at the back as well.
At the back, the twin-tip muffler is the biggest change on the N Line model of the Creta.
The emphasis on the Red colour continues in the cabin of the Creta N Line as well. The version gets Red accents on the dashboard, under the infotainment screens and there are Red accents on the gearknob and steeing wheel too. The feature list remains the same except for the addition of a dual-facing dashcam.
The seats inside the Creta N Line get Red stitching and piping. They also appear to have a bit more cushioning.
The steering-mounted controls remain a common yet useful feature highlight. But on the Creta N Line version, Hyundai could have equipped a flat-bottomed wheel to elevate the sporty quotient.
Hyundai Creta N Line comes in two variants - N8 and N10. There is only one engine option available and it is the enthusiastic 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor. What is new though is that this engine is now also mated to a six-speed manual stick, apart from the DCT. The turbo petrol motor on the non N-Line version of Creta comes only with DCT.
Creta N Line offers 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, the same as non N-Line version of the SUV. But there are some minor tweaks to the suspension and steering to make it slightly more agile. Hyundai also states that the Creta N Line fuel efficiency figures are at 18.4 kmpl for the DCT version while it is at 18 kmpl for the one with the manual gearbox.
Hyundai Creta N Line comes with three single-tone colour options and three dual-tone choices. Pricing starts at ₹16.82 lakh and go up to ₹20.30 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom and introductory, and subject to change.
First Published Date: 15 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST
