In pics: Hyundai Creta N Line targets mass acceptance among niche audience

Hyundai Creta N Line comes in two variants - N8 and N10. There is only one engine option available and it is the enthusiastic 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor. What is new though is that this engine is now also mated to a six-speed manual stick, apart from the DCT. The turbo petrol motor on the non N-Line version of Creta comes only with DCT.