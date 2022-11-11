In pics: Honda CL500 breaks cover as a neo-retro scrambler
Honda CL500 has been unveiled at EICMA 2022. It shares its underpinnings with other 500 cc Honda motorcycles.
CL500 takes inspiration from the original CL motorcycles of the 60s and 70s.
The CL500 shares the same engine as the other 500 cc motorcycles that Honda sells.
The engine on offer is a 471cc, parallel-twin that puts out 46.6 hp and 43.4 Nm.
The motorcycle comes with an up-swept exhaust just like the scramblers have.
The CL500 uses block-pattern tyres and a 19-inch front with a 17-inch rear.
Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also that has been tuned for the scrambler.
Honda has unveiled a 500 cc scrambler at EICMA 2022. It is called CL500.
All the lighting elements on the CL500 are LED units.
The instrument cluster on offer is a negative LCD unit that Honda has been using on their other motorcycles as well. But on CL500, it is a circular unit.
CL500 gets a ribbed-seat which is a single piece unit and tank pads so that the rider can hold on to the motorcycle while trail riding.
First Published Date: 11 Nov 2022, 16:22 PM IST
