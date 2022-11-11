HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Honda Cl500 Breaks Cover As A Neo Retro Scrambler

In pics: Honda CL500 breaks cover as a neo-retro scrambler

Honda CL500 has been unveiled at EICMA 2022. It shares its underpinnings with other 500 cc Honda motorcycles. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Nov 2022, 16:22 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
CL500 takes inspiration from the original CL motorcycles of the 60s and 70s.
1/10
CL500 takes inspiration from the original CL motorcycles of the 60s and 70s.
CL500 takes inspiration from the original CL motorcycles of the 60s and 70s.
CL500 takes inspiration from the original CL motorcycles of the 60s and 70s.
The CL500 shares the same engine as the other 500 cc motorcycles that Honda sells.
2/10
The CL500 shares the same engine as the other 500 cc motorcycles that Honda sells.
The CL500 shares the same engine as the other 500 cc motorcycles that Honda sells.
The CL500 shares the same engine as the other 500 cc motorcycles that Honda sells.
The engine on offer is a 471cc, parallel-twin that puts out 46.6 hp and 43.4 Nm.
3/10
The engine on offer is a 471cc, parallel-twin that puts out 46.6 hp and 43.4 Nm.
The engine on offer is a 471cc, parallel-twin that puts out 46.6 hp and 43.4 Nm.
The engine on offer is a 471cc, parallel-twin that puts out 46.6 hp and 43.4 Nm.
The motorcycle comes with an up-swept exhaust just like the scramblers have.
4/10
The motorcycle comes with an up-swept exhaust just like the scramblers have.
The motorcycle comes with an up-swept exhaust just like the scramblers have.
The motorcycle comes with an up-swept exhaust just like the scramblers have.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Ducati Scrambler 1100 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler 1100
1079 cc
₹10.91 - 13.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹10.73 - 13.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
334 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Triumph Street Scrambler 900
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Bmw R Ninet Scrambler (HT Auto photo)
Bmw R Ninet Scrambler
1170 cc
₹16.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ducati Scrambler 800 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler 800
20 kmpl | 803 cc
₹7.89 - 9.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
The CL500 uses block-pattern tyres and a 19-inch front with a 17-inch rear.
5/10
The CL500 uses block-pattern tyres and a 19-inch front with a 17-inch rear.
The CL500 uses block-pattern tyres and a 19-inch front with a 17-inch rear.
The CL500 uses block-pattern tyres and a 19-inch front with a 17-inch rear.
Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also that has been tuned for the scrambler.
6/10
Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also that has been tuned for the scrambler.
Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also that has been tuned for the scrambler.
Braking duties are done by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also that has been tuned for the scrambler.
Honda has unveiled a 500 cc scrambler at EICMA 2022. It is called CL500.
7/10
Honda has unveiled a 500 cc scrambler at EICMA 2022. It is called CL500.
Honda has unveiled a 500 cc scrambler at EICMA 2022. It is called CL500.
Honda has unveiled a 500 cc scrambler at EICMA 2022. It is called CL500.
All the lighting elements on the CL500 are LED units.
8/10
All the lighting elements on the CL500 are LED units.
All the lighting elements on the CL500 are LED units.
All the lighting elements on the CL500 are LED units.
The instrument cluster on offer is a negative LCD unit that Honda has been using on their other motorcycles as well. But on CL500, it is a circular unit.
9/10
The instrument cluster on offer is a negative LCD unit that Honda has been using on their other motorcycles as well. But on CL500, it is a circular unit.
The instrument cluster on offer is a negative LCD unit that Honda has been using on their other motorcycles as well. But on CL500, it is a circular unit.
The instrument cluster on offer is a negative LCD unit that Honda has been using on their other motorcycles as well. But on CL500, it is a circular unit.
CL500 gets a ribbed-seat which is a single piece unit and tank pads so that the rider can hold on to the motorcycle while trail riding.
10/10
CL500 gets a ribbed-seat which is a single piece unit and tank pads so that the rider can hold on to the motorcycle while trail riding.
CL500 gets a ribbed-seat which is a single piece unit and tank pads so that the rider can hold on to the motorcycle while trail riding.
CL500 gets a ribbed-seat which is a single piece unit and tank pads so that the rider can hold on to the motorcycle while trail riding.
First Published Date: 11 Nov 2022, 16:22 PM IST
TAGS: Honda CL500 Scrambler
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Former F1 World Champion Michael Schumacher's Ferrari F2003 GA with chassis number 229 during Sotheby's auction in Geneva.
Michael Schumacher's F1 Ferrari fetches record $15 mn at auction
Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed

Trending this Week

Tata_EVs_1667810479759
It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

In pics: Honda CL500 breaks cover as a neo-retro scrambler
In pics: Honda CL500 breaks cover as a neo-retro scrambler
Want to buy a Lamborghini? Wait for at least 18 months
Want to buy a Lamborghini? Wait for at least 18 months
This is the world's most expensive car
This is the world's most expensive car
In pics: Motorcycles unveiled at 2022 EICMA: Super Meteor to Suzuki V-Strom
In pics: Motorcycles unveiled at 2022 EICMA: Super Meteor to Suzuki V-Strom
Top 5 upcoming electric cars to launch in India
Top 5 upcoming electric cars to launch in India

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city