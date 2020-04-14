In pics: Hero MotoCorp's first-responder mobile ambulance 6 Photos . Updated: 14 Apr 2020, 05:01 PM IST HT Auto Desk Hero MotoCorp's mobile ambulances will be handed over to authorities fighting Covid-19 in multiple regions across India. 1/6Hero MotoCorp has pledged to donate 60 units of its first-responder mobile ambulance to authorities fighting Covid-19 in multiple regions across country. 2/6These mobile ambulances have been custom-built around the Hero Xtreme 200R motorcycle. 3/6The Hero MotoCorp's first-responder mobile ambulance accessory kit includes first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher, as well as 'laying-down' arrangement for the patient. 4/6The mini custom-built utilitarian mobile ambulances will be helpful in penetrating rural and remote areas which are otherwise out of reach for regular-sized ambulance vans. 5/6The Hero Xtreme 200R is yet to receive the required BS 6 update. It previously sourced power from a BS 4 compliant 199.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which churned out 13.5kW/18.4 PS at 8000 rpm and 17.1 Nm at 6500 rpm. 6/6The Hero MotoCorp's first-responder mobile ambulance also gets a siren and a walkie talkie microphone for communication,