Happy Birthday Ford Mustang: 56 years in the fast lane

Updated: 18 Apr 2020
Ford Mustang celebrated its 56th birthday on April 17. What could be a better gift than to celebrate it with another year on top on the 56th Mustang Day. (Mustang at the 1964 New York World's Fair)
Ford Mustang has won the 2019 best selling sports car in the world title, making it a winner in this category for fifth year in a row. (2019 Ford Mustang)
Besides world’s best-selling sports car title, the iconic Mustang also won another global sales crown, earning the world’s best-selling sports coupe title as well. (2019 Ford Mustang)
Born in 1964, Ford Mustang is also America’s best-selling sports car of the last 50 years. (Mustang at the 1964 New York World's Fair)
Ford sold 102,090 units of Mustang globally in 2019. During this period, Mustang sales in Germany increased 33%, in Poland sales rose by nearly 50%, and in France, they nearly doubled. (2019 Ford Mustang)
The year 2019 also marks the fifth consecutive year that Mustang was the best-selling sports coupe in the world. (2018 Ruby Red Mustang GT Coupe)
This year, a new member of the Mustang family is coming. The fully electric SUV Ford Mustang Mach-E with up to 600 kilometres range will lead the legendary pony into the electric age.
