Happy Birthday Ford Mustang: 56 years in the fast lane 7 Photos . Updated: 18 Apr 2020, 12:37 PM IST HT Auto Desk The Ford Mustang sold more than 100,000 units globally in 2019. 1/7Ford Mustang celebrated its 56th birthday on April 17. What could be a better gift than to celebrate it with another year on top on the 56th Mustang Day. (Mustang at the 1964 New York World's Fair) 2/7Ford Mustang has won the 2019 best selling sports car in the world title, making it a winner in this category for fifth year in a row. (2019 Ford Mustang) 3/7Besides world’s best-selling sports car title, the iconic Mustang also won another global sales crown, earning the world’s best-selling sports coupe title as well. (2019 Ford Mustang) 4/7Born in 1964, Ford Mustang is also America’s best-selling sports car of the last 50 years. (Mustang at the 1964 New York World's Fair) 5/7Ford sold 102,090 units of Mustang globally in 2019. During this period, Mustang sales in Germany increased 33%, in Poland sales rose by nearly 50%, and in France, they nearly doubled. (2019 Ford Mustang) 6/7The year 2019 also marks the fifth consecutive year that Mustang was the best-selling sports coupe in the world. (2018 Ruby Red Mustang GT Coupe) 7/7This year, a new member of the Mustang family is coming. The fully electric SUV Ford Mustang Mach-E with up to 600 kilometres range will lead the legendary pony into the electric age.