In pics: Genesis X Gran Berlinetta is a hybrid hypercar, promises out 1,003 bhp
The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta hypercar concept closely ventures into the territory of Bugati Bolide with its hybrid powertrain churning out a combined 1,003 bhp power and 1,337 Nm torque.
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta is an insanely powerful hybrid hypercar concept that has been designed keeping focus on the Gran Turismo video game series. Slated to debut digitally in early 2024, the hypercar comes with a design that catches attention at the very first glimpse. The hypercar claims to come with 0.34 drag coefficiency achieved by the design.
The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta features a uniquely designed front profile featuring a sleek LED light strip that acts as a daytime running light. The front grille comes with an inverted delta-shaped motif, while the large air intakes and a long hood play a key role in making it aerodynamically efficient. Genesis claims that the hypercar has been designed following the Athletic Elegance styling philosophy.
The rear profile too comes uniquely designed. It looks like a giant oval shaped profile with the brand name sitting at the centre horizontally, highlighted by dual sleek horizontal LED stripes. There is an integrated spoiler, large black diffuser and a Formula One inspired light that sits vertically at the centre bottom of the car's back.
The cabin doesn't look like other sportscars or hypercars. Instead, it comes very simple with a minimalist approach. The key highlight inside the cabin is the yoke that comes in place of a conventional steering wheel. There is a wide digital screen sitting atop the dashboard.
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta gets a yoke that features a fully digital screen that shows a wide range of information. Complementing the screen are two rotary dials integrated to the yoke that come with separate small digital displays. There is a rotary display at the centre of the dashboard as well. Genesis has revealed an image which shows a digital compass integrated into the dial.
The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta closely ventures into the territory of Bugati Bolide with its hybrid powertrain that churns out a combined power output of 1,003 bhp peak power and 1,337 Nm of massive torque. This powertrain combines a mid-mounted Lambda 11 V6 engine and a Yasa E electric motor. The V6 engine alone generates 858 bhp power and 1,071 Nm torque, while the electric motor generates an additional 198 bhp power and 266 Nm torque.
First Published Date: 03 Dec 2023, 16:52 PM IST
