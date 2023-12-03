HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Is An Insanely Powerful Hybrid Hypercar Concept Promising 1,003 Bhp

In pics: Genesis X Gran Berlinetta is a hybrid hypercar, promises out 1,003 bhp

The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta hypercar concept closely ventures into the territory of Bugati Bolide with its hybrid powertrain churning out a combined 1,003 bhp power and 1,337 Nm torque.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Dec 2023, 16:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta
1/6
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta is an insanely powerful hybrid hypercar concept that has been designed keeping focus on the Gran Turismo video game series. Slated to debut digitally in early 2024, the hypercar comes with a design that catches attention at the very first glimpse. The hypercar claims to come with 0.34 drag coefficiency achieved by the design.
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta is an insanely powerful hybrid hypercar concept that has been designed keeping focus on the Gran Turismo video game series. Slated to debut digitally in early 2024, the hypercar comes with a design that catches attention at the very first glimpse. The hypercar claims to come with 0.34 drag coefficiency achieved by the design.
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta
2/6
The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta features a uniquely designed front profile featuring a sleek LED light strip that acts as a daytime running light. The front grille comes with an inverted delta-shaped motif, while the large air intakes and a long hood play a key role in making it aerodynamically efficient. Genesis claims that the hypercar has been designed following the Athletic Elegance styling philosophy.
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta
The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta features a uniquely designed front profile featuring a sleek LED light strip that acts as a daytime running light. The front grille comes with an inverted delta-shaped motif, while the large air intakes and a long hood play a key role in making it aerodynamically efficient. Genesis claims that the hypercar has been designed following the Athletic Elegance styling philosophy.
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta
3/6
The rear profile too comes uniquely designed. It looks like a giant oval shaped profile with the brand name sitting at the centre horizontally, highlighted by dual sleek horizontal LED stripes. There is an integrated spoiler, large black diffuser and a Formula One inspired light that sits vertically at the centre bottom of the car's back.
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta
The rear profile too comes uniquely designed. It looks like a giant oval shaped profile with the brand name sitting at the centre horizontally, highlighted by dual sleek horizontal LED stripes. There is an integrated spoiler, large black diffuser and a Formula One inspired light that sits vertically at the centre bottom of the car's back.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
₹ 18.89 - 20.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Kia Ev9 Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV9 Concept
₹ 55 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Curvv Ev Concept (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
₹ 37.90 - 45.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
₹ 57.90 - 59.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta
4/6
The cabin doesn't look like other sportscars or hypercars. Instead, it comes very simple with a minimalist approach. The key highlight inside the cabin is the yoke that comes in place of a conventional steering wheel. There is a wide digital screen sitting atop the dashboard.
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta
The cabin doesn't look like other sportscars or hypercars. Instead, it comes very simple with a minimalist approach. The key highlight inside the cabin is the yoke that comes in place of a conventional steering wheel. There is a wide digital screen sitting atop the dashboard.
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta
5/6
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta gets a yoke that features a fully digital screen that shows a wide range of information. Complementing the screen are two rotary dials integrated to the yoke that come with separate small digital displays. There is a rotary display at the centre of the dashboard as well. Genesis has revealed an image which shows a digital compass integrated into the dial.
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta gets a yoke that features a fully digital screen that shows a wide range of information. Complementing the screen are two rotary dials integrated to the yoke that come with separate small digital displays. There is a rotary display at the centre of the dashboard as well. Genesis has revealed an image which shows a digital compass integrated into the dial.
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta
6/6
The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta closely ventures into the territory of Bugati Bolide with its hybrid powertrain that churns out a combined power output of 1,003 bhp peak power and 1,337 Nm of massive torque. This powertrain combines a mid-mounted Lambda 11 V6 engine and a Yasa E electric motor. The V6 engine alone generates 858 bhp power and 1,071 Nm torque, while the electric motor generates an additional 198 bhp power and 266 Nm torque.
Genesis X Gran Berlinetta
The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta closely ventures into the territory of Bugati Bolide with its hybrid powertrain that churns out a combined power output of 1,003 bhp peak power and 1,337 Nm of massive torque. This powertrain combines a mid-mounted Lambda 11 V6 engine and a Yasa E electric motor. The V6 engine alone generates 858 bhp power and 1,071 Nm torque, while the electric motor generates an additional 198 bhp power and 266 Nm torque.
First Published Date: 03 Dec 2023, 16:52 PM IST
TAGS: Genesis supercar sportscar hypercar luxury car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 238 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
56% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 349 Rs. 799
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.