HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Electric Supercar Rimac Nevera Becomes Fastest Vehicle In Reverse

In pics: Electric supercar Rimac Nevera becomes fastest vehicle in reverse

Rimac Nevera shatters a 20-year-old record for the fastest car in the world when being driven in reverse.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Nov 2023, 12:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Rimac Nevera
1/8
Rimac Nevera electric supercar has now become the fastest vehicle on road to be driven in reverse. The title was bestowed upon the supercar by Guinness World Records.The Nevera shattered a previous record that was set by a Caterham 7 Fireblade around 20 years ago.
Rimac Nevera
Rimac Nevera electric supercar has now become the fastest vehicle on road to be driven in reverse. The title was bestowed upon the supercar by Guinness World Records.The Nevera shattered a previous record that was set by a Caterham 7 Fireblade around 20 years ago.
Rimac Nevera
2/8
The Nevera touched a speed of 275.74 kmph while being driven in reverse, shattering the previous best record speed of 165.08 kmph. The fact that the electric supercar was able to achieve this speed in reverse - where factors such as aerodynamics and stability become extremely crucial, is being hailed as a massive achievement.
Rimac Nevera
The Nevera touched a speed of 275.74 kmph while being driven in reverse, shattering the previous best record speed of 165.08 kmph. The fact that the electric supercar was able to achieve this speed in reverse - where factors such as aerodynamics and stability become extremely crucial, is being hailed as a massive achievement.
Rimac Nevera
3/8
The man behind the wheel was test driver Goran Drndak who later said that the most import aspects were to ensure that the Nevera maintains its balance, the steering is handled gently, the braking point is carefuly measures and the drive direction is maintained.
Rimac Nevera
The man behind the wheel was test driver Goran Drndak who later said that the most import aspects were to ensure that the Nevera maintains its balance, the steering is handled gently, the braking point is carefuly measures and the drive direction is maintained.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Rimac Nevera
4/8
The Rimac Nevera has a top speed of around 401 kmph. But that is when going in the forward direction. The supercar has several records to its name but driving at high speeds in reverse may have been a massive challenge. The company says that simulations showed speeds of around 240 kmph were possible in reverse. In the real-world test, the supercar fared even better.
Rimac Nevera
The Rimac Nevera has a top speed of around 401 kmph. But that is when going in the forward direction. The supercar has several records to its name but driving at high speeds in reverse may have been a massive challenge. The company says that simulations showed speeds of around 240 kmph were possible in reverse. In the real-world test, the supercar fared even better.
Nevera
5/8
The Nevera is an unnaturally quick supercar with 1,914 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque at its disposal. It can hit 0 to 100 kmph in 1.81 seconds and shoot from 0 to 200 kmph in 4.8 seconds. Company officials now claim that it can do these times even in reverse.
Nevera
The Nevera is an unnaturally quick supercar with 1,914 hp and 2,340 Nm of torque at its disposal. It can hit 0 to 100 kmph in 1.81 seconds and shoot from 0 to 200 kmph in 4.8 seconds. Company officials now claim that it can do these times even in reverse.
Nevera
6/8
Four motors - one on each wheel - helps the Rimac Nevera blaze ahead or back.
Nevera
Four motors - one on each wheel - helps the Rimac Nevera blaze ahead or back.
Rimac Nevera
7/8
At the very core of this supercar is a mammoth 120 kWh battery pack. But range is not something that many ask about when it is the Rimac Nevera being oggled at.
Rimac Nevera
At the very core of this supercar is a mammoth 120 kWh battery pack. But range is not something that many ask about when it is the Rimac Nevera being oggled at.
Rimac Nevera
8/8
Enormously capable, the Rimac Nevera therefore is clearly one of the most outlandish vehicles of current times.
Rimac Nevera
Enormously capable, the Rimac Nevera therefore is clearly one of the most outlandish vehicles of current times.
First Published Date: 09 Nov 2023, 12:33 PM IST
TAGS: Rimac Nevera Nevera Rimac EV Electric vehicle electric car

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Rose Blossom (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
51% OFF
AGARO Galaxy Cordless Tyre Inflator, Portable Air Compressor, Flash Light, Power Bank, Multipurpose Use, Rechargeable, Up to 150 PSI Air Pump for Car, Bike, Foot Balls, Inflatables, Black & Red
Rs. 2,199 Rs. 4,499
Amazon_Logo
43% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 3,390 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.