In Pics: Eeve Soul electric scooter reviewed 6 Photos . Updated: 31 Dec 2021, 05:36 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6Eeve Soul electric scooter packs a host of features but comes at a higher price against its competition offerings. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 2/6Eeve Soul electric scooter comes with a host of features such as Bluetooth speakers, reverse mode, regen braking, swappable batteries. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 3/6The Eeve Soul comes with two batteries with 16AH capacities each. The scooter is capable of running on a single battery if another needs to be charged. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 4/6The Eeve Soul promises to deliver a reassuring ride thanks to its sturdy build and heavy-duty suspension. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 5/6The Eeve Soul uses hard plastics throughout the body and the build quality is also fairly impressive when compared against other escooters. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta) 6/6The meter console on the Soul is fully digital and displays all the regular informatics, but misses out on the remaining range reading, which is quite a big miss for an electric scooter. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)