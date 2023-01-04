In pics: Ducati's 9 upcoming motorcycles that will launch in 2023
Ducati is all-set to introduce nine new motorcycles in the Indian market. Along with it, the brand will be opening up two new dealerships in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.
In the second quarter, Ducati Monster SP will be launched. It will come with MotoGP-inspired livery. Ducati Monster SP will be priced at ₹15.95 lakh ex-showroom.
The Diavel V4 will be launched in third-quarter after Streetfighter V4 SP2. The Diavel V4 will cost ₹25.91 lakh ex-showroom.
The last launch from the brand in India will be the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recall the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracán. It costs ₹72 lakh ex-showroom and is already sold out.
Similar BikesFind more Bikes
Ducati will also be bringing the new-gen Scrambler range to India.
The Scrambler Icon will be priced at ₹10.39 lakh ex-showroom.
The Scrambler Nightshift will cost ₹12 lakh ex-showroom.
The Scrambler Full Throttle will also cost ₹12 lakh ex-showroom.
The Ducati Panigale V4 R will launch after Monster SP in second quarter. It will be priced at ₹70 lakh ex-showroom.
In the third quarter, Ducati will launch Streetfighter V4 SP2 at ₹35.33 lakh ex-showroom.
In the fourth quarter, Ducati will bring in the Multistrada V4 Rally. It will cost ₹29.72 lakh ex-showroom.
First Published Date: 04 Jan 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS