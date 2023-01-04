HT Auto
Home Auto Photos In Pics: Ducati's 9 Upcoming Motorcycles That Will Launch In 2023

In pics: Ducati's 9 upcoming motorcycles that will launch in 2023

Ducati is all-set to introduce nine new motorcycles in the Indian market. Along with it, the brand will be opening up two new dealerships in Ahmedabad and Chandigarh.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jan 2023, 12:56 PM
In the second quarter, Ducati Monster SP will be launched. It will come with MotoGP-inspired livery. Ducati Monster SP will be priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.95 lakh ex-showroom.
In the second quarter, Ducati Monster SP will be launched. It will come with MotoGP-inspired livery. Ducati Monster SP will be priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.95 lakh ex-showroom.
The Diavel V4 will be launched in third-quarter after Streetfighter V4 SP2. The Diavel V4 will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.91 lakh ex-showroom.
The Diavel V4 will be launched in third-quarter after Streetfighter V4 SP2. The Diavel V4 will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.91 lakh ex-showroom.
The last launch from the brand in India will be the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recall the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracán. It costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 lakh ex-showroom and is already sold out.
The last launch from the brand in India will be the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. It gets a dedicated livery and a specially designed aesthetic to recall the design of the famous Lamborghini Huracán. It costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72 lakh ex-showroom and is already sold out.
Ducati will also be bringing the new-gen Scrambler range to India.
Ducati will also be bringing the new-gen Scrambler range to India.
The Scrambler Icon will be priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.39 lakh ex-showroom.
The Scrambler Icon will be priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.39 lakh ex-showroom.
The Scrambler Nightshift will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh ex-showroom.
The Scrambler Nightshift will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh ex-showroom.
The Scrambler Full Throttle will also cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh ex-showroom.
The Scrambler Full Throttle will also cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh ex-showroom.
The Ducati Panigale V4 R will launch after Monster SP in second quarter. It will be priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70 lakh ex-showroom.
The Ducati Panigale V4 R will launch after Monster SP in second quarter. It will be priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>70 lakh ex-showroom.
In the third quarter, Ducati will launch Streetfighter V4 SP2 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35.33 lakh ex-showroom.
In the third quarter, Ducati will launch Streetfighter V4 SP2 at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>35.33 lakh ex-showroom.
In the fourth quarter, Ducati will bring in the Multistrada V4 Rally. It will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.72 lakh ex-showroom.
In the fourth quarter, Ducati will bring in the Multistrada V4 Rally. It will cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.72 lakh ex-showroom.
