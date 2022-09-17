In pics: Dacia Manifesto Concept is an electric hardcore off-roader
Dacia Manifesto Concept will not make it to production. The concept will be showcased at the 2022 Paris Motor Show.
Dacia says that the Manifesto Concept runs on “concept airless tyres”.
The front of the Dacia Manifesto Concept is inspired by the Bigster Concept.
At the rear, there is a storage space as well as a sleek LED tail lamp.
There is no front windscreen and doors for a pure off-road experience.
The interior is quite minimalistic with the driver's phone working as the main infotainment system.
First Published Date: 17 Sep 2022, 17:00 PM IST
