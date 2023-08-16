In pics: Convoy of 130 Tata Harriers take on Mumbai roads on Independence Day
The convoy of 130 Tata Harrier SUVs has attempted to create a record as the largest same-brand SUV car convoy in the country's history.
An automotive group called Mumbai Harrier Owners (MHO) arranged a convoy of 130 Tata Harrier SUVs to celebrate the spirit of the country's 77th Independence Day, They drove approximately 43 kilometres from JP North Road, Mira Road, to The Fern, Palghar.
With this expedition, the MHO has attempted to create a record as the largest same-brand SUV car convoy in the country's history. The group has already submitted applications to be immortalized in the Worldwide Book of Records.
MHO is a group of people who own a Tata Harrier SUVs and are residents of MMR (Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and nearby area). Currently, the group comprises more than 390 organically acquired Harrier owners.
The idea behind the platform is to bring all Harrier owners of Mumbai together to support each other and share best practices and experiences of their car. The group also engages in social help and support of those in need.
Tata Harrier was launched in the country in January of 2019 and has several several updates over the years. The SUV is sold is 19 different variants and is about to get an electric version soon.
