In pics: Citroen Oli concept can go up to 400 km on a single charge

Citroen Oli has a target weight of 1,000 kg. Oli is designed as a multi-purpose vehicle and of recyclable materials.
| Updated on: 30 Sep 2022, 10:22 AM
The rapid charging capabilities can charge Citroen Oli's battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 23 minutes. 
Citroen Oli has a 40 kWh battery pack that can deliver up to 400 km of driving range on a single charge. 
Citroen Oli has a limited top speed of 110 kmph for maximum efficiency.
The seats of Citroen Oli are designed as a ‘sofa’. They are finished in bright orange and are made up of recyclable 3D-printed Thermoplastic Polyurethane.
Citroen Oli is designed with a flat bonnet and roof to maximize the practicality. 
First Published Date: 30 Sep 2022, 10:22 AM IST
