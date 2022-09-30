In pics: Citroen Oli concept can go up to 400 km on a single charge
Citroen Oli has a target weight of 1,000 kg. Oli is designed as a multi-purpose vehicle and of recyclable materials.
The rapid charging capabilities can charge Citroen Oli's battery from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 23 minutes.
Citroen Oli has a 40 kWh battery pack that can deliver up to 400 km of driving range on a single charge.
Citroen Oli has a limited top speed of 110 kmph for maximum efficiency.
The seats of Citroen Oli are designed as a ‘sofa’. They are finished in bright orange and are made up of recyclable 3D-printed Thermoplastic Polyurethane.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Datsun Redi-go
799 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.71 kmpl
₹3.58 - 4.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Datsun Go
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹3.99 - 6.56 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Datsun Go-plus
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.02 kmpl
₹4.2 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.39 kmpl | 66 bhp
₹3.99 - 5.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Hyundai Casper
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹4 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Citroen Oli is designed with a flat bonnet and roof to maximize the practicality.
First Published Date: 30 Sep 2022, 10:22 AM IST
TAGS: Citroen Oli electric vehicles
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS