In pics: Citroen eC3 electric car set for India debut, will challenge Tiago EV
Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. The eC3 is basically the electric version of the C3 hatchback the carmaker had launched last year.
French auto giant is all set to join the EV bandwagon in India with its first offering - the eC3 electric hatchback. The EV is all set to be launched next month and will rival the Tata Tiago EV among some of the most affordable EVs available currently.
Citroen eC3 is basically the electric version of the C3 that was launched in the country in June of 2022.
In terms of looks, styling and dimensions, Citroen eC3 is similar to the standard ICE version C3 hatchback. It stands just short of four metres in length and comes with a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
The only noticeable difference is the EV-specific badging that appears right under the ORVMs, the charger above the front wheel and the eC3 badging at the rear.
Just like its ICE avatar, the eC3 will also be manufactured locally in India. This means Citroen will be able to price it aggressively to take on the Tata Tiago EV, India's most affordable EV till date. Compared to the Tiago EV, the French EV offers more in terms of size and space as well as range on offer.
The eC3 will come equipped with a 29.2 kWh air-cooled battery pack, that promises a range of 320 kms on a single charge. This is slightly more than what the Tiago EV offers.
Citroen claims the eC3 can recharge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 57 minutes with the help of a DC fast charger. It also supports charging through the regular 15 amp sockets for convenience. However, Citroen will not provide any wallbox charger along with the EV to its customers.
The Citroen eC3 EV offers 57 hp of power and 143 Nm of torque. The top speed of the eC3 is 107 kmph which has been restricted to offer optimum range. The EV also comes with regenerative braking to preserve power.
The interior is quite similar to the C3 hatchback launched last year. It comes with the same infotainment and driver display unit among other features.
The only difference on the inside is the missing gear lever, which has been replaced by drive selector buttons on the centre console.
First Published Date: 21 Jan 2023, 11:22 AM IST
