In pics: China's BYD wants to challenge Ferrari and Lamborghini. Here's how
- The BYD Yangwang U9 is an all-electric supercar with credentials to challenge a long list of well-established rivals.
BYD is spreading its wings to be a global player of dominance in the world of electric mobility. The biggest rival to Tesla, the China-based company is now gunning for supercar makers like Ferrari and Lamborghini, and has introduced its own electric supercar called Yangwang U9.
Priced at 1.68 million yuan which is approximately ₹2 crore, the Yangwang U9 is the priciest BYD model ever. But it is also like no other BYD anywhere and has credentials that match some of the most audacious supercars in the world.
The EV maker claims that the Yangwang U9 supercar can clock a top speed of 309.19 kmph and can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 2.36 seconds.
Equipped with four electric motors with each delivering a peak power of 240 kW, the Yangwang U9 can offer combined peak power of 960 kW.
BYD says that the supercar has been thoroughly tested in thermal management system that helps it perform even in high temperatures.
The supercar is equipped with BYD's Blade Battery technology that not only helps faster cooling but also supports ultra-fast charging of up to 500 kW.
BYD has also highlighted the technology to control all four wheels independently, helping to control the car with stability and safety.
The BYD Yangwang U9 has a per-charge claimed range of 450 kms but its actual range will depend on how it is being driven.
In terms of design, the Yangwang U9 appears to be a futuristic supercar with gullwing doors. It is a 2-seater car which stands 4,966 mm in length, 2,029 mm in width, and 1,295 mm in height.
The sharp face includes slim LED headlights and a large front grille. The alloy wheels measure 20 inches.
The supercar is also equipped with 12 active and passive aerodynamic packages to reduce drag coefficient and enhance heat dissipation efficiency.
First Published Date: 26 Feb 2024, 12:12 PM IST
