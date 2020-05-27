In pics: BMW unveils 6 Series Gran Turismo facelift 6 Photos . Updated: 27 May 2020, 12:36 PM IST HT Auto Desk After nearly three years, BMW has given the 6 Series Gran Turismo a facelift. 1/6BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, one of the latest models from the German carmaker, has been launched digitally today. It gets a modified exterior design with a sharp and sporty profile. 2/6The car features the new larger kidney-grille and full-LED headlights, bumpers with larger air vents, as well as alloy wheels and new exhaust pipes. 3/6The new 6 Series Gran Tursimo will come with 18-inch light-alloy wheels as standard on the most powerful petrol and diesel engines, and new light-alloy wheels in 19- and 20-inch formats available as an optional. 4/6The M Sport package also get a new rear diffuser. Adaptive LED headlights with matrix function and BMW LaserLight technology will also be offered as an option. 5/6Inside, there is a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, optional ambient lighting as well as a Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound system with 16 speakers. 6/6The new 6 Series Gran Tursimo, with two petrol and three diesel engine options, will feature a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This provides an additional 11 hp or 8 kW boost to the overall performance of the car. The system works with an 11-Ah battery in the engine compartment to also provide smoother auto start stop and coasting functions.