In pics: BMW Motorrad unveils custom-made futuristic R nineT 6 Photos . Updated: 12 Apr 2020, 01:11 PM IST HT Auto Desk As standard, the BMW R nineT's engine delivers 110 hp at 7,750 rpm. 1/6BMW Motorrad Russia, in collaboration with Moscow-based Zillers Garage, has come up with this stunningly designed motorcycle. The R nineT was recently unveiled online. (Photo courtesy: Zillers Garage) 2/6The bike with post-apocalyptic looks has been designed by Mikhail Smolanovym from Zillers Garage in cooperation with John Red Design. (Photo courtesy: Zillers Garage) 3/6The entire bike is covered with fairings to hide all mechanical components except the 1,170 cc boxer engine. The result is a neo-retro cafe racer with a more futuristic look. (Photo courtesy: Zillers Garage) 4/6The R 9T's exhaust system is made by hand, the brakes have been replaced by Brembo ones and even the wheels have been customised with multiple spokes. (Photo courtesy: Zillers Garage) 5/6The rear view mirrors hang from the handlebars and you even have a storage space under the seat where the Russian designer has placed a USB socket to charge your smartphone. (Photo courtesy: Zillers Garage) 6/6The headlight , pilot and dashboard are also custom-made. (Photo courtesy: Zillers Garage)