In Pics: BMW drives in new 2021 5 Series in India at ₹62.90 lakh 5 Photos . Updated: 24 Jun 2021, 03:24 PM IST HT Auto Desk The new BMW 5 Series is going to be available in one petrol and two diesel variants.The new 5 Series is locally manufactured at the company's plant in Chennai.Bookings for the new car have commenced from today. 1/5BMW has launched its new 5 Series in the Indian market starting at ₹62,90,000 (ex-showroom). The car is locally manufactured at the company's plant in Chennai. 2/5The new 5 Series is going to be available in one petrol (BMW 530i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line). 3/5BMW India has also commenced bookings of the new car from today onwards. 4/5The 2021 BMW 5 Series is available in two new colour options including the Phytonic Blue metallic and Bernina Grey Amber effect. 5/5The customers who book the new 5 Series online till July 24th will get an attractive offer on limited units of M Sport variant.