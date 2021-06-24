Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: BMW drives in new 2021 5 Series in India at 62.90 lakh

In Pics: BMW drives in new 2021 5 Series in India at 62.90 lakh

5 Photos . Updated: 24 Jun 2021, 03:24 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • The new BMW 5 Series is going to be available in one petrol and two diesel variants.
  • The new 5 Series is locally manufactured at the company's plant in Chennai.
  • Bookings for the new car have commenced from today.
BMW has launched its new 5 Series in the Indian market starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>62,90,000 (ex-showroom). The car is locally manufactured at the company's plant in Chennai.
1/5BMW has launched its new 5 Series in the Indian market starting at 62,90,000 (ex-showroom). The car is locally manufactured at the company's plant in Chennai.
The new 5 Series is going to be available in one petrol (BMW 530i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line).
2/5The new 5 Series is going to be available in one petrol (BMW 530i M Sport) and two diesel variants (BMW 530d M Sport and BMW 520d Luxury Line).
BMW India has also commenced bookings of the new car from today onwards.
3/5BMW India has also commenced bookings of the new car from today onwards.
The 2021 BMW 5 Series is available in two new colour options including the Phytonic Blue metallic and Bernina Grey Amber effect.
4/5The 2021 BMW 5 Series is available in two new colour options including the Phytonic Blue metallic and Bernina Grey Amber effect.
The customers who book the new 5 Series online till July 24th will get an attractive offer on limited units of M Sport variant.
5/5The customers who book the new 5 Series online till July 24th will get an attractive offer on limited units of M Sport variant.
OTHER GALLERIES

TRENDING NEWS

See All
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue