In pics: BMW digitally unveils 2021 5 Series sedan 7 Photos . Updated: 27 May 2020, 11:20 AM IST HT Auto Desk Price of the base model of BMW 5 Series starts from $55,195 (around ₹42 lakh). The top end M550i xDrive V8 sedan will cost $77,795 (around ₹59 lakh). 1/7BMW has unveiled the 5 Series sedan with a plug-in hybrid option in a global premier through the digital platform. 2/7The 5 Series sedan gets new kidney grille and re-designed headlights. The traditional twin-kidney grille is now bigger and wider than before. The headlights are now standard adaptive LED units. 3/7The M Sport package gets a redesigned front and rear bumpers with larger air intakes in front and a rear-diffuser panel in back. 4/7The interior of the new 5 Series sedan is also upgraded with two 12.3-inch screens working as the instrument cluster and the centre console, which has grown in dimension. Both come as standard in all variants. 5/7The biggest change in the new 5 Series sedan is the addition of a plug-in hybrid option. The 530e plug-in hybrid gets a turbo-four engine with an electric motor 12 kilowatt-hour battery. Together they can produce 288 hp of power and 310 lb-ft of torque. The top-of-the-range M550i xDrive sedan gets a twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 engine producing 523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. 6/7Among safety features available are the new driver assistance systems and extended functions that pave way for automated driving, lane Departure Warning with lane return function. New optional Driving Assistant Professional includes Active Navigation with the help of the Lane Change Assistant, automatic formation of emergency lane and junction warning (now with city braking) functions. 7/7The new BMW 5 Series sedans will be available for sale in the US starting from July.