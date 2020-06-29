In pics: Audi reveals updated Q5 with technology-driven package 7 Photos . Updated: 29 Jun 2020, 04:23 PM IST HT Auto Desk Apart from the standard trim, the new Audi Q5 will be available in two optional design lines as well - advanced line and S line. 1/7Audi has revealed the updated Q5 which promises to combine aesthetics, comfort and performance with a technology-driven package. The updated car is scheduled to launch later in 2020. 2/7The changes at the front are marked by an octagonal single frame which is wider to look at than before. The DRLs above the LED headlights have been redesigned and the profile has been given a muscular yet sharp makeover. 3/7Over the rear, a new trim element between the light clusters and a new diffusor insert with a horizontal fin seeks to give the vehicle a distinctive appeal. 4/7The highlight of Audi Q5 is the world's first OLED rear lights. These are split into three tiles of six segments each to create multiple designs and signatures from a single item of hardware. These also have practical usability. 5/7The wheelbase of 2.82 meters promises a whole lot of space and the vehicle now stands 19 mm longer due mainly to its larger bumpers. Its width at 1.80 meters (excluding side mirrors) and height at 1.66 meters remain the same. 6/7The new Q5 will also make use of the third-generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3 which claims to offer ten times the computing speed of the MIB 2. A head-up display (HUD) will also be available as an option while the 10.1-inch MMI touch display at the center of the dashboard will come as standard. 7/7The new Audi Q5 in India will continue to make use of the much-acclaimed 2.0 TFSI petrol engine although there is an upgraded diesel engine option on offer in other markets.