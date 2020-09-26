Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: Audi Q5 Sportback makes global debut

In pics: Audi Q5 Sportback makes global debut

5 Photos . Updated: 26 Sep 2020, 09:33 AM IST HT Auto Desk
  • Q5 Sportback seeks to be an SUV Coupe with an overt emphasis on a progressive design.
  • With a towing capacity of 2.5 metric tons, Audi Q5 Sportback seeks to be a powerful daily commute option.
Audi Q5 Sportback has made its global debut as an SUV Coupe that has a high degree of everyday utility while being powerful enough to tackle most terrains.
Audi Q5 Sportback will be powered by a two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine before other engine options make way.
The wide appearance of Audi Q5 is perhaps most clear from the rear profile of the SUV.
Expect the cabin of Q5 Sportback to be plush and premium. A large center infotainment display along with a driver display puts out drive details and takes care of AV needs.
Audi Q5 Sportback will be made in the company's San Jose Chiapa plant in Mexico and will hit international markets in the first half of 2021. There will also be a long wheelbase version of the vehicle but exclusive only to China.
