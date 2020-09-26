In pics: Audi Q5 Sportback makes global debut 5 Photos . Updated: 26 Sep 2020, 09:33 AM IST HT Auto Desk Q5 Sportback seeks to be an SUV Coupe with an overt emphasis on a progressive design.With a towing capacity of 2.5 metric tons, Audi Q5 Sportback seeks to be a powerful daily commute option. 1/5Audi Q5 Sportback has made its global debut as an SUV Coupe that has a high degree of everyday utility while being powerful enough to tackle most terrains. 2/5Audi Q5 Sportback will be powered by a two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine before other engine options make way. 3/5The wide appearance of Audi Q5 is perhaps most clear from the rear profile of the SUV. 4/5Expect the cabin of Q5 Sportback to be plush and premium. A large center infotainment display along with a driver display puts out drive details and takes care of AV needs. 5/5Audi Q5 Sportback will be made in the company's San Jose Chiapa plant in Mexico and will hit international markets in the first half of 2021. There will also be a long wheelbase version of the vehicle but exclusive only to China.