In pics: Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate is the fastest DBS

Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate will be sold in limited numbers. It gets mechanical as well as cosmetic changes over the standard DBS.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2023, 12:43 PM
Aston Martin DBS770 is made to commemorate the fact that the production of DBS will soon come to an end. 
It is being touted as the most powerful production Aston Martin ever, and the fastest and most powerful DBS to date.
This means that the DBS770 can be highly collectable. It will be offered in a coupe as well as volante body style.
The model will be limited to 300 Coupes and 199 Volantes – with all examples already sold ahead of the release. 
The Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate features a quad-cam 60-deg 5.2-litre V12 engine.
The engine produces 759 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 900 Nm between 1,800 rpm to 5,000 rpm. 
Aston Martin has revised the mechanicals of the engine. 
It now gets modified air and ignition pathways, a 7 per cent increase in maximum turbo boost pressure. 
Aston Martin DBS770 Ultimate can hit a top speed of 339 kmph. There is also a mechanical Limited-Slip Differential (LSD) on offer.
The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed unit sourced from ZF which has been recalibrated.
First Published Date: 19 Jan 2023, 12:43 PM IST
